Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.48% of Ribbit LEAP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,790. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

