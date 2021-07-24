SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,340 shares during the period. SVMK makes up approximately 1.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in SVMK were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 463,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

