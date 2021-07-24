AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is SB Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

SB Management Ltd grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. AbCellera Biologics makes up about 1.7% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SB Management Ltd’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $265,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 1,387,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

