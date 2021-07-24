Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

CXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 585,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,948. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

