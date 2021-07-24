Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
CXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 585,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,948. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.