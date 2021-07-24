Bamco Inc. NY Sells 102,303 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,056 shares of the software’s stock after selling 102,303 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $105,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,695 shares of company stock worth $32,176,217. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALTR stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,361.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

