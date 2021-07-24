Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,567,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 61,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

