Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $613.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 78,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,530. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.