Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 20,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.40. The company had a trading volume of 172,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$38.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.12.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

