Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 20,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.
Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.40. The company had a trading volume of 172,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$38.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
