1World (1WO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,817.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $8,817.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

