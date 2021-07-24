NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.