NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

