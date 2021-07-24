Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

Shares of ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $558.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

