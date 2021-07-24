Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,122 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

