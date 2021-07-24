Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00372459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,076,438 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

