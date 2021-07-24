ArGo Price Tops $0.0645 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $573,789.93 and $1,281.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00849613 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

