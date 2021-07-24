DREP [old] (DREP) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00849613 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00088707 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

