Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 14,171 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 634.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $693.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $696.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

