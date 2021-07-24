Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

