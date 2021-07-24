Earnest Partners LLC Has $19.27 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Intuit by 1,282.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Intuit by 14.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $528.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $532.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

