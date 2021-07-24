American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. 47,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,511. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

