Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 31,651 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 0.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $49.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,643.32. 1,401,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,369. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

