Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $865.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.39 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 641,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,315. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71. Trimble has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

