Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 11,752 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $23,574,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. 2,244,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.