Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 14,846 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

ANGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,251. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

