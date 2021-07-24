Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $34.86. 22,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,514. The company has a market cap of $639.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

