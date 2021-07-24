Lpwm LLC Has $508,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.45. 817,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,270. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.