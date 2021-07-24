$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $2.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 2,744,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.53. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

