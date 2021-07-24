Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198.38 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $198.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $407.12 or 0.01200695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,368,649 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

