Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

ELYS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 168,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.