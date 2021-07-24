Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

GCL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.25. 69,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The company has a market cap of C$127.44 million and a P/E ratio of -96.15.

In related news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

