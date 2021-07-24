Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.29 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $277.06 million and approximately $49.29 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

