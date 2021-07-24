Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,696 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $197.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

