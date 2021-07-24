Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 429,032.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,645 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $53,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.99.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

