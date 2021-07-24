Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Cut by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $80,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

RE opened at $242.79 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

