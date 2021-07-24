Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $2.38 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

