Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

