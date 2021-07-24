$0.50 EPS Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $66.51 on Monday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

