Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 18,981 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

