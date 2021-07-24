Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 564.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $28.36.

