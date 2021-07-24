Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after buying an additional 115,196 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.