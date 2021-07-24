Millennium Management LLC Sells 163,572 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $32,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capri by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.00 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

