Millennium Management LLC Has $34.72 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 445,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $12,368,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,356 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $8,115,000.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

