Millennium Management LLC Has $37.54 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

