Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 34,268 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Akaris Global Partners LP cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,268 shares during the period. Cedar Fair comprises about 14.4% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 482,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,321. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

