Akaris Global Partners LP Acquires Shares of 253,900 Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Bridgetown 2 makes up approximately 2.5% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned 0.85% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,166,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

