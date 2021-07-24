$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Koppers reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,266. The firm has a market cap of $639.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

