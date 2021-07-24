Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Lpwm LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,956. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $106.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

