Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 7,681,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.