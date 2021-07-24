Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.18. 375,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

