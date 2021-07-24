Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Primerica worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

